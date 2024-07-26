Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Ready, steady, go: Swiss Olympic team is ready for action

Switzerland has sent 128 athletes to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which are beginning today.

That is more 'athlete power' than in previous Games.

Most of these athletes represent just three disciplines: athletics (35), cycling (18), and rowing (17).

The youngest participant is 19 — the athletic gymnastics competitor Lena Bickel — while the oldest, equestrian Puis Schwizer, is 61.

In terms of languages, 67 percent of Switzerland's team are German speakers, 28 percent French, and 5 percent Italian, which is in line with Switzerland’s linguistic proportions.

Swiss passport still in the top 10 'best' worldwide

Switzerland’s red passport with a white cross shares the 4th place with five other nations in a new ranking published each year by Henley & Partners migration consultants.

The 2024 survey, released this week, ranks the passports of 199 nations in terms of the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Swiss citizens can travel visa-free to 190 countries.

Their neighbours’ passports, on the other hand, are more powerful:France, Germany, and Italy are all in the 2nd place, while Austria is in the third.

Reminder: The paper driving license will no longer be valid in Switzerland

From November 1st, 2024, the old blue-paper driving license will expire.

People who do not exchange it for the newer credit-card-like version could be given a 20-franc fine.

While October 31st (the date by which you should be in possession of the new format) may seem far away, it is best to request the new document from your cantonal automobile service already now, as the process could take some time, given the volume of requests.

Fathers have no say in abortions, court rules

Abortions after the 12th week of pregnancy are illegal in Switzerland, except in cases where the woman’s health is seriously at risk.

A man from Fribourg recently reported his ex-girlfriend for a late-term abortion but the the public prosecutor’s office dropped the case, after doctors confirmed that the woman suffered from psychological distress.

The man, however, took this case all the way up to the Federal Court, claiming that he, as the father of the unborn foetus, was a “victim.”

The highest Swiss court ruled this week that the ban on late-term abortions protects the unborn child, not the man. And because a foetus does not have legal personality before birth, the father cannot be regarded as a victim.



