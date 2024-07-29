Heatwave to hit southern Switzerland with temperatures to rise to 35C

Advertisement

The heatwave warning is in effect for the Lake Geneva region (cantons of Geneva and Vaud), as well as for Valais and Ticino, where “maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32C, with regional variations between 30 and 35C,” according to the official government weather service, MeteoSwiss.

While it will remain hot throughout the week, some thunderstorms expected in northern and western parts of the country on Thursday, and all over Switzerland on Friday, may bring some respite from extreme heat — even though the temperatures will remain high.

Will we have more heatwaves this summer?

Meteorologists haven’t issued any forecasts for coming weeks yet, but it is certainly a possibility.

If we look back at 2023, for instance, Switzerland experienced the hottest weather in August, when temperatures in some regions of the country reaching 34C.

So the, um, burning question is: what can you do to find at least some relief in your home as the temperatures outside exceed the 30C mark?

You can probably exclude the air conditioning because, as you probably know by now, that is not an easily accessible option in Switzerland.

However, extreme heat can be dangerous, especially as heat can impacts "our wellbeing and can be dangerous for our health,” according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

High temperatures present a particular danger to the elderly; people with chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, and diabetes; pregnant women; as well as babies and small children.

People with dementia and mental health disorders also fall into a ‘high-risk’ group because they may not be able to take care of themselves.

Nevertheless, even the ‘healthy’ people could suffer from the conditions typically associated with very hot temperatures — for instance, dehydration and heat stroke, FOPH warns.

If you, or anyone around you, experiences any of these symptoms, FOPH recommends taking immediate actions such as:

Find a cool or shady area

Lie down

Drink water

If the condition doesn’t improve within a short time, and even worsens, you should call emergency services at 144.

These are, of course, worst-case scenarios, but FOPH also has recommendations for how anyone, of any age, can stay a bit more comfortable indoors in very hot weather.

First and foremost: ventilate

You obviously want to keep the heat out of your house however you can.

Opening windows can help, but there are rules as to how and when to do it because the timing and type of air flow are important.

In summer, open the windows in early morning and late evening, when the air is relatively cool. Keeping them open throughout the day, especially during the hottest times between noon and 3 pm, when the sun is highest in the sky, is counterproductive.

Also, the best way to air is to create the co-called “cross-breeze”, meaning to open windows on opposite sides of the room(s) to create a natural ventilation.

Of course, depending on where windows are located in your home, this may not always be possible.

Generally speaking, keep windows (and shutters) closed in the afternoon.

Once the coolest time of the day is over, close the windows and shutters / blinds / curtains so that hot air and strong sun don’t penetrate your living space.

Drink a lot (of water)

Keeping hydrated is good whenever, but it is all the more important during a heatwave.

But here's a twist: though common wisdom has it that cold drinks are most refreshing, some studies indicate that a hot drink when it's warm outside can cool you down – as long as you are not already sweating.

But whichever version you prefer is fine — as long as you keep hydrated.

What about indoor ventilators?

Opinions are divided about the effectiveness of fans.

Some people say they are useless, as they just re-circulate hot air, while others swear (rather than sweat by them).

A lot depends on the type of ventilators — some top-of-the-line, tower-style models do cool the air somewhat.

As is the case with window ventilation, using several strategically placed fans to create a crosswind is most effective.

And here are more tips on surviving heatwaves:

