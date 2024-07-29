How Switzerland could ease its worsening worker shortage

Advertisement

Over a million Swiss workers will be retired by the end of the decade, studies from the International Monetary Fund and Swiss bank Raiffeisen have estimated.

With 130,000 workers retiring in 2029 alone, the banks forecast that there will not be enough people to fill the vacancies created by the increasing numbers of those retiring.

If more people don't enter work they anticipate that the total workforce would shrink by 200,000 people.

This is a concern given Switzerland's ageing population and the already high number of unfilled vacancies in the country – over 114,000 jobs were still vacant at the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the Federal Statistical office.

In its 2023 Skills Shortage Index, recruiter Adecco said that vacancies for health specialists, IT experts and technical engineers proved the most difficult to fill.

So what are the options to plug the gap?

Raising the retirement age

"It is... to be feared that the shortage of skilled workers will remain at least at today's record high level, if not become even more pronounced," the Swiss bank wrote in the report, explaining its belief that extending the retirement age would not offset the increased demand for workers given the country's already high employment rates.

But not all studies come to that same conclusion. A March 2024 OECD economic survey on Switzerland found that lengthening working lives could help counter labour and skills shortages and "raise incomes in old age and counter pressures in the pension system."

More women in work and better childcare

Several studies show that if Switzerland were to get more women into work, this could help mitigate the shortfall.

Employment rates may be high for both sexes (2.3 percent currently), but while just 19.6 percent of men work part-time, almost three times as many women (58.1 percent) do.

The gender pay gap in full-time equivalent employment rates is also high at 13.8 percent, compared with the OECD average of 11.9 percent, the OECD survey showed.

"Incentives within the tax-benefit system and the high cost of childcare discourage mothers from working full-time," it said.

But rather than incentivising full-time working, Raiffeisen predicted that making childcare cheaper would instead make parents opt to have more free time.

The IMF, however, are in favour of more affordable childcare for the lowest earners to allow more parents to work. They say that just 20 percent of children below school age attend childcare.

However, it may not be quite so easy to get people into work as data shows that many Swiss residents simply prefer to work part-time.

A Deloitte survey of 1,900 people conducted at the end of 2023 found that only 30 percent of respondents aged 18-64 like to work full-time with the preference for part-time work increasing with age.

A bar chart showing Swiss respondents' working preferences. Source: Deloitte

No 'marriage penalty'

The IMF also advised that Switzerland ditch the so-called 'marriage penalty', whereby married couples have to file their tax returns jointly, paying more tax than non-married partners or single people who can file their returns separately.

This 'penalty', coupled with the high cost of childcare in Switzerland, makes full-time working anything but appealing.

Taxing married people separately could increase the level of employment by 20 percent for some one in seven working women, a 2022 report from think-tank Avenir Suisse found.

This is backed up by the OECD survey, which said that improved incentives could help mothers "participate more intensively in the labour market".

More migrants

Expert views differ on how helpful immigration can be in filling the skills shortage. Raiffeisen noted that the shortage still exists despite current high immigration levels, while the OECD report was more positive about the impact of attracting skilled foreign workers.

Switzerland's high standard of living, healthy employment levels, high wages and good benefits kept it in the top five most attractive OECD countries for highly skilled migrants in 2023, but the country needs to ensure that its migration policies remain favourable to attract and retain these workers, it said.

The foreign-born population represented 30 percent of Switzerland's total population in 2021, the second-highest in the OECD.

Make work more attractive for older workers

A 2023 report from Deloitte found that if companies adopted more flexible working models, this could make a difference to the worker shortage. This could, for example, allow older workers to continue working past the retirement age at a reduced rate.

"Many companies will not hire retired employees, as they would incur additional costs due to higher salaries and age-related BVG [pension fund] contributions," Deloitte explained.