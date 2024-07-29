Switzerland’s 'Air Rail' service made available for Air France flights

Advertisement

This is an extension of a service already available from the national rail company, SBB, for SWISS airline customers, though on a much smaller scale than in Switzerland.

This means that if you leave from one of the cities in question and head to Paris from either Zurich or Geneva airport (or vice-versa), you can link your rail and air journeys together.

This is a practical and convenient way to travel because you only need to make one booking with for the entire journey by train and plane.

This system “is now offering customers the possibility to combine an Air France-operated flight with a train ticket to or from six Swiss cities, served by Switzerland’s national railway company SBB,” the company said.

The Swiss cities are located in both German and French-speaking parts of the country (see below).

Currently, Air France travellers on the following routes can benefit from this service:

Paris CDG – Geneva (airport station), with connections to Bern, Lausanne, Fribourg and Biel/Bienne stations.

Paris CDG – Zurich (airport station) with connections to/from Bern, Thun and St. Gallen.

This is how it works

Customers can access this offer directly from the Air France website, where they enter their point of departure, destination and travel dates.

They are then redirected to the Air France Smart Connect platform, where they select their flight and train.

In exchange for a single payment, they receive both their Air France ticket and SBB train ticket.

As a reminder, this how this scheme works for SWISS airline flights:

