UK government says it is not ready for new European passport control system

The introduction of an automated entry and exit system (EES), expected in coming months, has raised fears of delays for people travelling to Europe on trains and ferries.

French border police carry out checks for these journeys on British soil before boarding.

Seema Malhotra, a Home Office minister, told parliament that the government was "not content with the level of preparations" put in place by the previous Conservative government, which lost a general election on July 4th.

"The system will increase processing times," she warned, adding that "disruption" was likely when the scheme starts.