What's on: How will Switzerland celebrate Swiss National Day this year?

Typically, this day is celebrated with political speeches, bonfires, fireworks, processions, and barbecues in nearly all Swiss communities (the very small ones often join forces with neighbouring villages for a common celebration).

This is what you can expect to happen across Switzerland this year:

The largest Swiss flag will make its (re) appearance.

Measuring 6,400 square metres and weighing more than 700 kg, the gigantic flag, which was not displayed in 2023 due to bad weather, will be unfurled along the north slope of the Säntis mountain on July 31st.

Though the mountain straddles the cantons of St. Gallen and Appenzell, it so huge, it will be visible from much of eastern Switzerland.

Rütli Meadow

Synonymous with the founding history of Switzerland in 1291, this hill overlooking Lake Lucerne is the epicentre of national celebrations, with traditional music (yodelling and Alphorns), as well as activities like flag twirling and throwing

There is also food, games for children, and generally fun for the whole family.

Flag throwers getting ready to perform. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AF)

Speeches galore

No less than 19 official speeches by Federal Council members will be given across the country between July 31st and August 1st.

The most will be given by the Environment, Transport, and Energy Minister Albert Rösti.

While each speaker may evoke different matters, the common thread among them all is patriotism and related topics such as democracy, Swiss values, and national identity.

Festivities

Since August 1st is a public holiday and people don’t work, celebrations start early, typically with traditional brunches at local farms.

While nobody is quite sure where the brunch tradition came from, it sprung up in the mid-1990s through a network of farmers who wanted to offer their wares to the increasingly urbanised Swiss population.

The tradition gained popularity due to the warm August weather and the comparatively low cost of brunching on a farm in notoriously expensive Switzerland, while city dwellers also enjoy the tradition as a way of getting their kids familiarised with where cheese, eggs and meat come from.

It’s a lot of fun for everyone, including the kids, as many farmers offer horse carriage rides, petting zoos and other games and entertainment.

Petting zoos on a farm are lots of fun for kids. Image by Chelsea Ouellet from Pixabay

What else is going on in your community?

Typically (and logically) bigger cities offer a variety of activities on August 1st.

Geneva, for instance, has a diverse programme of music, artistic performances, Switzerland- themed children’s workshops, and other entertainment.

Zurich too has a full programme of speeches, concerts, children’s entertainment, and lots of food throughout the city.

In your local community there will be festivities as well, though likely in a smaller scale than in large cities.

You probably already received a pamphlet in the mail from your local authorities listing all the events nearby and farther afield.

What about fireworks?

Yes, there will be public displays nearly everywhere, but if you plan your own, be careful what you buy.

The Federal Police Office (Fedpol) has published a reminder of rules relating to ordering or bringing fireworks from abroad.

Authorisations are usually required, but it is still possible to import pyrotechnic devices without a special permission, as long as their total gross weight doesn’t exceed 2.5 kg per person, and "provided that these devices are not already prohibited in Switzerland,” according to Fedpol.

READ ALSO: The rules around setting of fireworks in Switzerland

