Are there any downsides to being a dual national in Switzerland?

Just over 1 million people in Switzerland are dual nationals —20 percent of Switzerland’s permanent population aged 15 and over, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

However, as these figures (latest available to date) are from 2022, it is possible this number is even higher by now, which we will know for sure once the new statistics are published.

Having two passports proffers many advantages, including having rights and access to services and benefits in both countries.

Are there also any drawbacks of double nationality?

There are, but mostly for elected officials.

There have been some efforts in the parliament — mostly driven by rightwingers — to outlaw bi-nationality in their ranks

The reason, according to those who instigated this push, is because dual-citizen MPs “don’t represent Switzerland’s best interests.”

However for ‘regular’ bi-nationals who are not elected to public office and who don't have to prove their loyalty to Switzerland, there are no such barriers.

But this doesn’t mean they don’t experience any inconveniences at all — especially when it comes to financial matters.

Taxman cometh

That’s because being a citizen of Switzerland (in addition to another country), doesn’t protect you from tax obligations in your ‘home’ state.

This is especially the case of people who have retained their US citizenship even after being naturalised in Switzerland.

No matter how long they have been living abroad while holding a Swiss passport, they are still obligated to declare (and in many cases, pay) US taxes.

This means they have a tax obligation in two countries, which can be a huge financial as well as administrative burden — one that has prompted numerous Americans to give up their US passports.

But these financial constraints don’t pertain only to dual US-Swiss citizens: other bi-nationals may face similar obligations, though possibly on a lesser scale.

The reason is that Switzerland has tax agreements with over 100 countries and jurisdictions, the so-called Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI).

Under this pact, Switzerland is obligated to provide financial information, such as bank assets and other holdings, to any other country that is also part of this international agreement.

So in this sense, dual nationality fails to protect Swiss citizens from laws of their other country.

Can dual citizens avoid these constraints?

No, not while they have a foot in two countries (in a manner of speaking).

The only way out of this situation is to tstick to just one country.

Note, however, that if you remain in Switzerland as a foreign national, you are liable to pay Swiss taxes, and also declare your assets to your home state.

If, however, you opt for a Swiss passport and give up your other one, then your former country can no longer impose any demands on you — financially or otherwise.