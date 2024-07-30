Heatwave or storms? What's the forecast for Switzerland's long holiday weekend?

Advertisement

Let’s put it this way: on Thursday, weather will be at its best behaviour — but only in one part of the country.

According to MeteoSwiss, Switzerland’s official meteorological service, it will be partly sunny, dry, and very warm (up to 32C during the day) in the south.

Other regions, however, will experience thunderstorms: more intense ones in the northeast, and slightly less so in the western part. The temperatures will remain high nevertheless, hitting 28 and 29C, respectively.

The same weather is expected to continue throughout Friday: rainy and high 20s in the northeast and west. But the south (31C). will also experience some thunderstorms.

What about the weekend?

Credit: https://www.meteoswiss.admin.ch/#tab=weekly-forecast

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny and very warm — 26C to 31 C— throughout Switzerland.

On Sunday, it will be windy (but sunny) in the northeastern and western regions, with temps there between 25C and 26C.

Southern Switzerland will be windless and partly sunny and hot (29C.)

From the weather perspective, will it be a 'normal' August 1st?

Analysis of the automated measurements of the last 40 years carried out by MeteoSwiss "shows significant regional variation. Mild temperatures and precipitation-free evenings on the national holiday are not guaranteed."