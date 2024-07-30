Swiss National Day: What's open and closed in Switzerland on August 1st?

Advertisement

August 1st has been an official holiday in Switzerland since 1994, after majority of Swiss voters approved this a referendum the previous year.

This means that for the past 30 years, all businesses in the country have shut down for the day, with only a handful remaining open.

Think of a public holiday as another Sunday: everything that is closed / open on a typical Sunday in Switzerland, is also closed / open on August 1st (except that there are far more outdoor activities taking place on National Day).

Supermarkets and other retailers

These stores will be closed.

The only exceptions are ‘convenience’ shops at petrol stations (including Coop Pronto and Migrolino), as well as most of the ones located at airports and major train stations.

Restaurants

Again, the ones that are typically open on Sundays, may stay open on August 1st as well, though some may choose to close.

However, you will likely find at least some restaurants, bars, and coffee shops open, at least in major cities.

Medical / dental services

Your doctor’s office will be closed, with a recording (or a note on the door) indicating what you should do in case of emergency (read more about this below).

However, some doctors will be on duty for cases that are not deemed vital emergencies — that is, serious, life-threatening conditions that require urgent care in an emergency room — but still require medical attentions.

And yes, hospitals and emergency rooms will remain open, as they function 24/7.

What should you do if you have a health problem on August 1st?

If it is serious or severe — heart attack, difficulty breathing, heavy bleeding, or serious injuries, for instance — you should have someone drive you to the ER, or call an ambulance (144) if you are stranded.

Remember though, that, as on any other day of the year, you should only resort to an ambulance service if your condition really warrants it:

If you need to see the duty doctor or a dentist, call your canton’s medical referral service to find out who the duty physician is. This service will also tell you (if you are not sure) whether you should be consulting a ‘regular’ doctor or go straight to the emergency room

Their numbers vary by cantons; it is 0800 33 66 55 in Zurich, 022 748 49 50 in Geneva, 061 261 15 15 in Basel, and 0848 133 133 in Vaud.

Pharmacy

Just like with doctors, only ‘duty’ pharmacies remain open on August 1st.

To find out which one is open in your community (or nearby), you should call the same number as for the duty doctor.

Public transport

All types of public transport — trains, buses, trams, and ferries — run on a Sunday / public holiday schedule.

So check out the timetable online or on your SBB app to see when that is.

Emergency services

Just as hospitals, all rescue / emergency services work 24/7.

These are the numbers to call:

Ambulance 144

Police 117

Fire squad 118

SBB transport police 0800 117 117

Poison centre 145

Is Friday August 2nd a holiday too?

No, it is a ‘regular’ weekday, with all the businesses open as usual.

However, some people are taking this day off, so that they can have a four-day weekend.

