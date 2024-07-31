Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Public transport advocacy group wants more international rail connections from Switzerland

Though Swiss MPs gave been calling tor the establishment of a direct train route from Geneva and Basel to London, a transport advocacy organisation is pushing for more such European connections.

The Swiss Transport Club (VCS) is calling for direct rail connections from Geneva to not only London, but also to Amsterdam, Barcelona and Brussels, which are among the most popular flight destinations from Switzerland and could be reached by a direct train in less than eight hours.

The organisation sent a report to this effect to the cantonal, federal and cross-border authorities.

"To offer a real alternative to air or car travel, train connections must be practical, comfortable and easy,” said Matthieu Jotterand, vice-president of VCS Geneva. “Switzerland must take a clear position so as not to be isolated from the European network."

Heat kills more people in Switzerland than natural disaster

In 2022, one of the hottest summers in recent history, 623 people died in Switzerland due to heat exposure, environmental epidemiologist Ana Vicedo-Cabrera told the Swiss media.

As a comparison, 241 people died in road traffic accidents in the same year, while natural events such as floods, avalanches and landslides have claimed, on average, around 10 lives per year in the past two decades.

Yet, many cantons don’t have a comprehensive and systematic public health strategy to protect the population during heatwaves.

"Switzerland should consider whether general, nationwide regulations are more effective than [local] ones currently in place," she said, adding that “if we don’t do anything now, heat-related mortality will continue to increase.”

Advertisement

Swiss boarding schools are most expensive in the world

While tuition in Swiss universities is much lower than in many other nations, when it comes to cost of private eductation — especially boarding schools where very wealthy foreigners send their children — Switzerland has no equals.

As reported by Blick on Tuesday (which based its figures on the 2024 Spear's School Index) five Swiss boarding schools are at the top in terms of tuition fees.

They are Institut auf Rosenberg in St. Gallen, where annual tuition (which includes room and board) costs 176,000 USD.

In the second place is Aiglon College in Vaud (103,100 to 171,900 USD), followed by Rosey Institute in Vaud (115,000 to 167,000 USD), Alpin Beau Soleil, also in Vaud (140,000 USD), and Lyceum Alpin Zuoz in Graubünden (105,500 à 126,200 USD).

Advertisement

Bernese community at odds over a naked resident

A village in the Emmental region is divided over a 70-year-old resident, Klaus P., who has been walking around naked (though presumably only in warm weather) for over 20 years.

He has been telling anyone who asked that he liked “to be at one with nature.”

Though public nudity is not illegal in Switzerland, many of the 1,100 residents are bothered by this behaviour — especially as he occasionally walks by the village school while the children are out.

"Why does he walk through the village if he wants to be connected with nature?” one disgruntled resident asked. “Why doesn't he drive into the forest and hug trees there?”

A neighbour of Klaus P. said he has taken security measures against the nudist: "We have a fence and a dog, and tell our grandchildren not talk to him when he is naked."

Concerns are especially driven by the news that the nudist, a German citizen, was reportedly sentenced to one year in prison on probation in mid-1990s for three counts of sexual abuse of children and for possession of youth pornography.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



