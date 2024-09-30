Six new decisions taken by the Swiss parliament that will impact your lives

The autumn parliamentary session in Switzerland ended on September 27th, with MPs debating, and deciding on, a variety of topics that will impact foreign residents.

During the three-week session, both chambers of the parliament — the National Council and the Council of States — discussed various issues that are of importance to Switzerland’s population.

While all of them will affect some people to certain extent, others will have a more direct impact on their lives.

Note that in order to become law, both chambers of the parliament must approve the proposals. During the autumn session (as is the case in all sessions), most motions were accepted by either the National Council or the Council of States, with the other chamber yet to vote on the issue.

Here are the six most pressing ones:

Higher health insurance deductible

The Council of States voted to periodically increase the lowest ‘franchise’ — 300 francs.

The idea behind this move, instigated by right-wing MPs from the Swiss People’s Party (SVP), is that since the Federal Health Insurance Act came into force in 1996, the costs shouldered by health insurance companies have increased by more than three times, while deductibles remained pretty much the same.

A higher deductible would therefore reduce the burden on premiums, deputies said.

They believe that if patients have to spend more money out of pocket before being able to have their bills paid by insurance, they would seek medical help less often for minor ailments, and healthcare costs would be curbed, these deputies argue.

The National Council will also weigh in on this issue during the winter parliamentary session to be held from December 2nd to 20th.

Individual taxation

The National Council voted in favour of individual taxation, which has been a hot-button issue in Switzerland for years.

Currently, spouses pay more taxes than unmarried couples, and the proposed ‘individual taxation’ is intended to correct this injustice, referred to as a "marriage penalty."

For this measure to be implemented, the Council of States will have to vote in its favour as well, during the winter session.

Work during heatwaves

The Council of States adopted a motion calling for better protection of employees in the event of a heatwave.

MPs noted that climate change is causing more heat peaks during summers in Switzerland.

This has a significant impact on the health of workers, as well as on the activities of companies that cannot be held indoors or in shaded places.

Therefore, deputies decided that ‘the bad weather allowance’, which is already in place — allowing companies to compensate for work interruptions due to extremely cold weather — must be extended to heatwaves as well.

The National Council will deliberate the measure next.

Immigration

The Council of States voted against Switzerland joining the UN migration pact

The pact in question sets out measures to regulate migration across borders. This involves the rights of migrants but also, for example, securing borders and combating smuggling gangs.

However, most MPs said they don’t see any concrete advantages of joining the pact, pointing out that its risks outweigh the benefits.

For instance, the pact does not impose any direct obligations on states, so it can have only a limited effect, the deputies said.

The National Council will weigh in on this issue in December.

Unsolicited marketing calls

From September 1st, health insurance brokers are no longer allowed to call a person who has never been insured with a particular company, or who has not been insured there for 36 months, trying to sell them a policy.

Now, the Council of States accepted a motion to combat unwanted marketing calls of all kinds, intended to sell products and, in some cases, perpetrate scams.

To avoid prosecution, these centres often operate from abroad and frequently change their telephone number.

The Federal Council supports this move and a draft to this effect will be put out for consultation by the end of 2025.

Higher fees for foreign students

After the National Council, the Council of States has also agreed to increase the tuition paid by international students at Switzerland’s two Federal Institutes of Technology — one in Zurich and the other in Lausanne.

This increase is meant to compensate for lower federal contributions because from 2025, the government's financial aid to the two public institutes will be sharply reduced.

Higher tuition — which will triple from the current 780 francs per semester — is set to be introduced as of autumn 2025.

Nationality of health insurance holders under scrutiny

The National Council has voted in favour of a motion that would allow patients' nationality to be collected for statistical purposes.

The objective of this push is to find out if foreign residents cost the obligatory health insurance scheme more than the Swiss, although it is not clear at this point what purpose would this information ultimately serve.

The National Council is yet to vote on this issue.

