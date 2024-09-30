Advertisement

Geneva

What you should know about contaminated tap water in Geneva

Helena Bachmann
Published: 30 Sep, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024 11:36 CET
What you should know about contaminated tap water in Geneva
Don't drink tap water if you live on Geneva's Left Bank. Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Water in nine Geneva neighbourhoods was not safe to drink, the Swiss city’s industrial services said on Monday.

In a press release published on Sunday, Geneva’s Industrial Services (SIG) warned residents of Thônex, Vandoeuvres, Choulex, Corsier, Collonge-Bellerive, Hermance, Anières, Puplinge, and Cologny — about 40,000 people in all — not to drink their tap water.

That’s because a pipe supplying water to these neighbourhoods had burst, becoming infected with bacteria.

As a result, tap water should not be consumed by either humans or animals.

You should also not use it for drinking, brushing teeth or washing hands, as well as for washing fruits and vegetables.

Health risks of ingesting this contaminated water “include vomiting, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal disorders,” SIG said. “If symptoms persist, it is recommended to consult your doctor."

On the other hand, it is safe to shower in it.

Bacteriological analyses will take several days, according to SIG.

This is where you can get drinking water

In the meantime, SIG has installed 12 drinking water supply points in the affected areas, which will remain operational until tap water is declared safe to drink. 

Residents must bring their own containers to get drinking water, for free, from one of these points; their location is shown in this map:

SIG media

Alternatively, boiled water is safe to consume as well.

More

