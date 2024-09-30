What you should know if you're travelling in Switzerland during October holidays

Autumn vacations in some cantons are beginning on October 1st, with others staggered throughout the month. This means heavy traffic should be expected on Switzerland’s roads, airports, and rail.

As is the case before and after school vacations (as well as public holidays), traffic will be especially heavy on Swiss roads in October, as schools begin their one or two-week autumn break.

“Due to the coming and going of holidaymakers, traffic jams and disruptions are to be expected between the end of September and the end of October, particularly from Friday to Sunday,” the Federal Council said in a press release.

It went on to say that the effects of holiday traffic “will be felt particularly around the conurbations of Zurich, Basel, Bern (including the Bernese Oberland), Lausanne and Lugano, as well as on the A2 and A13 motorways, especially near the Gotthard and San Bernardino tunnels.”

And if the Alpine passes close due to the early onset of winter, “traffic pressure on the north-south routes would increase further."

Which roads should you avoid in October?

According to the Federal Roads Office, most bottlenecks are expected on these motorways:

A1, Zurich metropolitan area

A1, Härkingen – Wangen

A1/A6, Bern region

A1, Geneva, especially the Bardonnex border crossing

A2/A3, Basel

A2, Diegten – Härkingen

A2/A14 Lucerne region

A2, Erstfeld – Giornico (Gothard tunnel)

A2, Lugano – Mendrisio

A2, Chiasso border crossing towarda Italy

A3, Walenstadt – Reichenburg

A6, Bern – Thun

A8, Brienz – Interlaken – Spiez

A9, Lausanne region

A9, Vevey – Martigny

A12, Châtel-St-Denis – La Veyre / Vevey junction

A13, Sarganserland – North Bellinzona

As far as main roads re concerned, these are the ones with the heaviest traffic:

Spiez – Kandersteg (departures)

Gampel – Goppenstein (returns)

Raron – Brig

Bellinzona – Locarno

H338, Hirzel – Sihlbrugg

as well as various main roads in the Bernese Oberland, Griaubünden and Valais side valleys.

What if you travel by air or train?

Expect both these modes of transport to be more congested in October as well.

All three international airports — Zurich, Geneva, and Basel EuroAirport — expect more passengers in October than during non-vacation months, so lines (and waiting time) at check-ins and security will be longer.

Also, if you plan to fly out of Geneva, keep in mind that parking there will be restricted, as they are undergoing various maintenance works, which will have a significant impact on availability of parking spaces.

The P51 car park, for instance, will be undergoing work, in stages, from the end of August for approximately three months.

Space at P1 car park will have a limited capacity for the rest of the year: from the beginning of September, the work will be extended, in stages and in turn, to the different floors.

The airport management encourages passengers and others to use public transport, available from both Swiss and French sides of the airport.

In terms of trains, expect higher volume of commuters as well, both inside Switzerland and on international routes.

The latter are particularly busy because they connect Swiss cities with European capitals.

If you use both a train and airplane to get to your destination, you can simplify your travel.

That's because earlier in September Switzerland has expanded its already vast Air Rail network to 21 destinations, including, most recently, some popular resorts in the Alps.

How can you benefit from this system in October — and beyond?

If you want to take a train from one of the Air Rail cities (see the link below) to the Zurich or Geneva Airport, you no longer have to buy a train ticket and a plane ticket separately.

You only need to make one booking with SWISS for the entire journey by train and plane.

You can do so through this link on the airline's website, choosing in what class you want to travel on the train and plane.

"When embarking on the journey, the traveller needs to check-in only once, and will then be issued with their boarding pass (which includes their rail ticket) directly from SWISS," the airline said.

