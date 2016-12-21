Roger Federer voted ‘Most Stylish Man 2016’

Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images North America/AFP

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer is used to beating the competition, and now he’s done it again by being voted the world’s most stylish man of 2016 by readers of Britain’s GQ magazine.

The competition, voted for by the public, took place in rounds, with big names including Ryan Gosling, Lewis Hamilton, Tom Ford, David Beckham and defending champion Kanye West all in the running.

However the final saw the 17-time Grand Slam champion pitched against British actor Tom Hiddleston, but in the end it was Federer’s many fans who secured him the most votes.

Writing of his victory, GQ praised the tennis star’s traditional style, saying “sometimes keeping thing classic is the most effective sartorial choice a man can make”.

“We will always respect a guy who opts for subtlety over flash – and that’s the type of stylish man Roger Federer is”.

Federer is well known on the court for always being immaculately turned out in his own personal monogrammed clothing.