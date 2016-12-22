Trump talks trade and education with Swiss president

Photo: AFP

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed his “respect” for Switzerland to Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann in a phone call on Wednesday.

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (WBF) confirmed the anticipated phone call took place, saying in a statement that Schneider-Ammann “congratulated the future US president on the election and reaffirmed the strong economic and political partnership between the ‘sister republics’.”

The Swiss president “spoke of Switzerland’s strengths and its unique dual-track education system – which meets with great interest in the US – and its strong capacity for innovation,”“ said the WBF.

He also stressed the importance of open markets.

In return, Trump “expressed his respect for Switzerland's political stability, the economic situation and the excellent education system."

The president-elect also asked about the Swiss trading situation, the education system and the issue of migration in Europe, said the WBF.

Switzerland is the sixth largest investor in the United States, with Swiss companies employing around 450,000 people.

The phone call was arranged by a person associated with Mr Trump’s transition team.