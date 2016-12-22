VIDEO: Swiss paragliders tuck into mid-flight fondue

Photo composite: Pedro Cerquiera/Ricardo Rosado

Fondue: how do you eat yours? Normally at a table at home or in a restaurant, we assume. But not these two sports enthusiasts from the canton of St Gallen.

Manuel Siegrist and Sebastian Schlegel decided to take their fondue to the air last Sunday on a tandem paragliding flight.

As this video shows, the pair dipped their bread in melted cheese at several hundred metres altitude, sitting across from each other over a makeshift table covered with a traditional Swiss red and white tablecloth.

Speaking to 20 Minuten on Wednesday, Siegrist said thermals are calmer in winter meaning it’s possible to paraglide “hands-free”.

The hardest thing was taking off, he added, since his dining companion wasn’t sitting in the usual tandem position but opposite him.

The only thing they didn’t do was accompany their fondue, in the traditional way, with a glass of white wine.

“Drinking alcohol and flying isn’t a good idea!” said Siegrist.