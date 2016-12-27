Skiers left disappointed as snow steers clear of Swiss slopes

A lack of snow has left Swiss ski slopes bare again this season. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

As if last year wasn't bad enough, a lack of snow at Alpine ski resorts during the Christmas period has left some slopes completely bare.

And as temperatures rise to unseasonable highs, there is little sign of much snow falling before the end of the year.

Several resorts, including the popular Charmey, where no snow has fallen since December 19th, have closed due to the mild weather. The situation is much the same as the 2015 season, when snow didn't arrive until the middle of January.

Temperatures in the Ticino region hit 20.9 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, the highest recorded in 40 years, according to Meteonews.

In Valais and Graubünden, which border Italy, temperatures reached between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius, while they were around nine degrees Celsius in the lower lying regions north of the Alps.

2016 has been one of the ten warmest since Swiss records began in 1864, MeteoSuisse reported on Friday.

As a whole the year was 0.6-0.7 degrees warmer than normal across Switzerland, the federal weather office said in its round-up of the year's weather, earning 2016 a place in the top ten mildest years on record.

Switzerland’s temperatures are in line with the global trend, with 2016 set to be the hottest year on record across the world, the World Meteorological Organization said in November.