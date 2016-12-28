Advertisement

Firefighters battle forest fires in eastern Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
28 December 2016
09:06 CET+01:00
forest firegraubunden

Share this article

Firefighters battle forest fires in eastern Switzerland
Photo: Graubunden police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
28 December 2016
09:06 CET+01:00
A large forest fire broke out in the canton of Graubünden on Tuesday night.
Firefighters in Graubünden were still battling the flames on Wednesday morning after strong winds fuelled the “large scale” fire in a wooden area between the villages of Mesocco and Soazza, police said in a statement.
 
The fire, which covers an area between 600 metres and one kilometre, was reported shortly before 6pm on Tuesday evening. 
 
The A13 motorway was shut at 7.30pm due to the danger of rockfalls caused by the fire, and is expected to remain closed until at least Wednesday afternoon.
 
Four people were evacuated from houses in Mesocco, around 500 metres from the fire, and further evacuations are expected, police said. 
 
Some 60 firefighters and rescue workers battled the fire overnight, a process made harder by the difficult terrain and the darkness.
 
The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.
 
Elsewhere, Some 29 people were evacuated by helicopter in the canton of Ticino after another forest fire broke out on Tuesday, Swiss media reported. 
 
On Wednesday morning Ticino police said the fire, in the Monte di Doro region, was started by four adolescents who lit a campfire.
 
forest firegraubunden

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police report weirdest cases of 2016
  2. Swiss may vote again on restricting immigration
  3. Swiss warned over importing fireworks
  4. Celebrated French chef plans new opening in Geneva
  5. First Swiss Tour de France champ dies aged 97
Advertisement
Advertisement