Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Switzerland – for free!

Don't yet have plans for New Year's Eve? See in 2017 by joining other revellers at one of these free Swiss parties.

Zurich

The biggest New Year’s Eve party in Switzerland is held in Zurich, where some 200,000 people gather from 8pm to eat, drink and be merry in a festival atmosphere on the lakeshores from Limmatquai right around to General Guisan-Quai. The evening’s climax is the impressive fireworks display held shortly after midnight. More info here.

Vevey

One of the best free parties in the Lake Geneva region is this one in Vevey’s market square. Food trucks, bars and a DJ spinning classic tunes from the 80s to the 10s will keep you warm until the fireworks display at midnight.

Basel

Head down to the banks of the Rhine to join revellers for free mulled wine, before watching the fireworks display over the river from 12.30am.

Geneva

The Genevois are ready to party this year at various music stages set up around the city. Head to the Bains des Paquis for DJs and electro music, or the Rotonde du Mont-Blanc for jazz, funk and blues, followed by a 70s disco session until 3am. Food trucks and bars will keep everyone suitably fuelled, and a fireworks display will have us looking skywards from midnight. More info here

Lausanne

Since 1904 it’s been a New Year’s Eve tradition in Lausanne to gather by the cathedral to drink mulled wine and watch the clock tower’s illuminations which seem to show it ‘burning’.

Lugano

Among the many parties in Ticino, this one in Lugano has a lovely atmosphere as people gather in the Piazza della Riforma to eat, drink and dance as they wait for midnight.