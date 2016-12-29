Advertisement

Swiss warned over importing fireworks

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 December 2016
11:31 CET+01:00
Swiss warned over importing fireworks
File photo: Takashi Nishimura
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 December 2016
11:31 CET+01:00
Swiss looking to celebrate New Year by letting off a firework or two are being warned of the strict import rules in place.

People who nip over the border to neighbouring countries to stock up on fireworks may fall foul of customs regulations, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.

It said that anyone attempting to bring in more than 2.5 kilos of pyrotechnic devices would be breaking the law.

Firecrackers are also included in the regulations.

Fireworks are commonly set off in Switzerland to mark the start of the new year, often, but not only, in organized displays.

A spokesman for the Swiss Border Guard said that in recent years there had been an increase in people importing fireworks in the run-up to the New Year celebration.

Often people were unaware of the rules, he said.

All pyrotechnic devices that explode on the ground are banned in Switzerland on the grounds of the risk they pose, the spokesman said.

Fireworks brought in illegally are confiscated and the offender risks prosecution under the law on explosives.

