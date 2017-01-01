Advertisement

Switzerland marks driest December in 150 years

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
1 January 2017
10:34 CET+01:00
drywarmweathersnow

Share this article

Switzerland marks driest December in 150 years
A webcam shows the Jungfraujoch peak on New Years Day morning. Photo: Web Cam screen grab.
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
1 January 2017
10:34 CET+01:00
Switzerland has just experienced its driest December in more than 150 years and one of its driest months on record, meteorologists said on Saturday.
With an average of just 2.0 millimetres (0.079 inches) of precipitation this month, the Swiss lowlands saw their driest month since record-taking began in 1864, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, or MeteoSuisse, told public broadcaster RTS.
   
Many places in the west of the country did not see a single snowflake or drop of rain, it said, pointing out that usually the Swiss plains get nearly 90 millimetres of precipitation on average in December.
   
Before this year, the driest December on record was in 1963, when the Swiss lowlands saw an average of 4.8 millimetres of precipitation, MeteoSuisse said. The usually wet month of December ticked in this year as the third driest month on record, after September 1865, which saw 1.7 millimetres of rain, and April 1893, which got only 1.1 millimetres.
   
Meanwhile, many places in the Swiss Alps experienced unusually high temperatures, with the 3,466-metre (11,371-foot) Jungfraujoch peak for instance registering its third-warmest December on record, MeteoSuisse said. See here for a web cam
   
The meteorologists did not provide an explanation for the unusually dry and warm weather.
drywarmweathersnow

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

With the world facing a host of new uncertainties as 2016 draws to a close, there’s no better time to make a positive change in the New Year by volunteering abroad. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people’s lives for the better.

Online auctions: 10 tips to avoid being ripped off

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe parties ring in New Year despite terror jitters
  2. Dozen injured in hotel blaze in Swiss Alps
  3. Switzerland marks driest December in 150 years
  4. Switzerland sees record number of asylum seekers ‘disappear’
  5. New Swiss president calls for cohesion in New Year address
Advertisement
Advertisement