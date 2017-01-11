Advertisement

Delivery driver stole hundreds of items from Swiss online shop

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 January 2017
11:16 CET+01:00
zalandoonline shoppingtheft

Share this article

Delivery driver stole hundreds of items from Swiss online shop
File photo: Daniel Roland/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 January 2017
11:16 CET+01:00
A delivery driver appeared in court on Wednesday accused of stealing around 50,000 francs worth of clothing from online shopping service Zalando.
The man, a 53-year-old German, was employed by a delivery company working for Swiss postal service Die Post, reported 20 Minutes.
 
According to the prosecutor during court proceedings in Wil, in the canton of St Gallen, the accused regularly opened packets being returned to Zalando by customers and stole the contents.
 
Between summer 2015 and February 2016 he took over 500 items including 128 t-shirts, 79 pairs of shoes, 69 pairs of trousers, 58 jackets and accessories such as Ray-Ban sunglasses.
 
Under questioning the defendant admitted taking the goods for him, his wife and his daughter.  
 
He would open packages at random, take out the contents and reseal the packets, he told the court.
 
The public prosecutor began to investigate him after a tip-off, said the paper.
 
zalandoonline shoppingtheft

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Annoying' anti-cowbell campaigner denied Swiss passport
  2. European court rules Muslim girls in Switzerland must take school swimming lessons
  3. Russian tourists killed on icy Swiss road
  4. Swiss court convicts man of rape after he removed condom during sex
  5. Fribourg Portuguese community shattered by coach crash
Advertisement
Advertisement