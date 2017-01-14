Heavy snowfall nixes skiing World Cup in Switzerland

Organising staff remove the safety nets from the slopes in Wengen after the World Cup was cancelled Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Organisers called off Saturday's men's World Cup Alpine ski downhill due to heavy snow falls. Between 40 and 50 cm (15 to 20 inches) of snow fell since Friday on the Oberland resort, making it impossible to prepare the Wengen piste for the scheduled 12:30pm (1130 GMT) start.