"Because of the current weather situation and looking at the forecast, the jury and the organisers have decided to call off the downhill scheduled for today," race organisers said in a statement.
Heavy snowfall nixes skiing World Cup in Switzerland
Organising staff remove the safety nets from the slopes in Wengen after the World Cup was cancelled Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
14 January 2017
12:26 CET+01:00
Organisers called off Saturday's men's World Cup Alpine ski downhill due to heavy snow falls. Between 40 and 50 cm (15 to 20 inches) of snow fell since Friday on the Oberland resort, making it impossible to prepare the Wengen piste for the scheduled 12:30pm (1130 GMT) start.