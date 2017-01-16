In pictures: heavy snow (finally!) comes to Switzerland

Photo: The Local

After the driest December in 150 years, snow finally arrived in Switzerland last week.

Currently suffering under a cold front, fuelled by a strong bise wind, Switzerland feels glacial at the moment.

Copious amounts of snow fell over the weekend, with some parts of the northern Swiss Alps seeing up to half a metre in less than 24 hours, news agencies reported.

The snow gave added atmosphere to the Silvesterchlausen, a cantonal tradition in Appenzell-Outer Rhodes on January 13th.

Photo: Michael Buholzer/AFP

Snow fell not only in the mountains but in the cities and lakeshores, as this beautiful picture of snow on the Lavaux vineyards next to Lake Geneva shows.

The heavy snowfall in Wengen caused the famous Lauberhorn World Cup downhill course to be cancelled as organizers had no time to prepare the course.

Ski: la descente messieurs de Wengen annulée en raison des fortes chutes de neige https://t.co/5PEHyjNQOO pic.twitter.com/rgbODSYU1O — Johan Licidé Manus ن (@JohanManus) January 15, 2017

And in Zurich the snow gave this Fifa employee some hard work.

Photo: Michael Buholzer/AFP

The fresh snowfall finally yielded good conditions on the pistes after a prolonged dry spell that had the snow canons working overtime to compensate for the real thing.

Snow created an atmospheric scene in Villars-sur-Ollon on Sunday.

Photo: The Local

And the white stuff was enjoyed by animal fans of the Swiss winter, too.

Parts of the Valais were less affected, with the famous resort of Zermatt only receiving eight centimetres of snow, MeteoSuisse told ATS.

The chilly conditions are likely to continue this week, with temperatures hovering around zero degrees and below during the day and down to -11C during the night, according to meterologists.