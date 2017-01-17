Is Switzerland really one of the world’s most liberal countries?

Photo: Ivo Scholz/Swiss Tourism

Switzerland has been declared the seventh most liberal country in the world after research by British relocation service MoveHub.

Iceland was deemed the most liberal country in the world, being the closest to achieving gender equality and with an impressive 85 percent of its energy coming from renewable sources.

Switzerland was ranked seventh, behind Finland, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand and Slovenia.

Denmark, Ireland and the UK completed the top ten.

While it’s all relative, Switzerland’s high ranking is somewhat at odds with feeling in the country in the past few years.

The anti-immigration rightwing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) gained a record number of seats in Swiss parliamentary elections in 2015 and spearheaded a campaign to impose quotas on EU immigration that surprised the government by being narrowly backed by the public in a February 2014 referendum.

In last year’s Global Gender Gap Report Switzerland fell three places as the study showed the country still had work to do to increase gender parity in senior management roles and improve the political empowerment of women.

When it comes to the Social Progress Index, Switzerland may have come fifth overall but it fell down sharply on certain liberal aims , ranking only 58th in the world for freedom of religion and 33rd for tolerance of immigrants.

Tolerance for homosexuality and religion were also declared areas of weakness for the country.

As for environmental performance, Switzerland placed 15th in the 2016 EPI Index, behind many other European countries including Spain, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom.

Hydropower is the country’s most important source of energy, making up around 56 percent of its domestic power needs, while nuclear power makes up a further 40-45 percent, according to government figures.