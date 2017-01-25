Advertisement

Brrr! Switzerland shivers in coldest January for 30 years

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
25 January 2017
08:49 CET+01:00
weatherrecord temperaturesjanuary

Share this article

Brrr! Switzerland shivers in coldest January for 30 years
File photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
25 January 2017
08:49 CET+01:00
This month has been the coldest since 1987, according to meteorologists, with the temperature not surpassing zero degrees over the past ten days.
In some parts of the country the average temperature in January has been -3 degrees, that’s more than 3 degrees colder than the long-term average for this time of year, of 0.3 degrees, said SRF Meteo on Tuesday.
 
We have to look back to 1987 to find a colder January – the year that the village of La Brévine registered a record low of -41.8 degrees and the average temperature across the country was -4.3 degrees.
 
However 1987’s record is unlikely to be beaten, say meteorologists, since temperatures are set to slowly rise towards the end of the month.
 
Switzerland’s chilly spell has caused several lakes to freeze over, including the country’s largest natural ice rink, Lac de Joux, while the large Lake Constance in the north-east has had ice floes floating upon it.
 
The temperature in the Swiss capital, Bern, was -5 degrees on Wednesday morning, making it colder than Reykjavik, Calgary, Stockholm, Warsaw and Tallinn.
 
Source: MeteoSuisse
weatherrecord temperaturesjanuary

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How CurrencyFair makes money transfers 'cheaper and more efficient'

There are many ways to transfer money between countries – how do you choose? For Alicia Torrecilla Cortes, after trying several services, the answer was clear.

‘Become who you want to be’: one degree, three countries

How US expats can avoid tax trouble in 2017

5 reasons UK expats should get healthcare help from home
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: Supreme Court rules Theresa May can't trigger EU divorce alone
  2. The pros and cons of having kids in Switzerland
  3. Brrr! Switzerland shivers in coldest January for 30 years
  4. Priest disguised gold bars as Swiss chocolate to evade customs
  5. Swiss volunteer rescue workers face ‘apocalyptic’ scenes in Italy
Advertisement
Advertisement