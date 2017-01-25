Brrr! Switzerland shivers in coldest January for 30 years

File photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism

This month has been the coldest since 1987, according to meteorologists, with the temperature not surpassing zero degrees over the past ten days.

In some parts of the country the average temperature in January has been -3 degrees, that’s more than 3 degrees colder than the long-term average for this time of year, of 0.3 degrees, said SRF Meteo on Tuesday.

We have to look back to 1987 to find a colder January – the year that the village of La Brévine registered a record low of -41.8 degrees and the average temperature across the country was -4.3 degrees.

However 1987’s record is unlikely to be beaten, say meteorologists, since temperatures are set to slowly rise towards the end of the month.

The temperature in the Swiss capital, Bern, was -5 degrees on Wednesday morning, making it colder than Reykjavik, Calgary, Stockholm, Warsaw and Tallinn.

Source: MeteoSuisse