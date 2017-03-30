Advertisement

Another Swiss train derails a week after Lucerne incident

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
30 March 2017
11:02 CEST+02:00
trainderailment

Photo: BLS
A regional train derailed just outside Bern station on Wednesday afternoon, the second such incident in a week.
No one was injured when the BLS train carrying 90 people derailed one minute after leaving Bern station in the direction of Wankdorf, Swiss rail company SBB told the press.
 
Train services were disrupted on Wednesday afternoon and remain so on Thursday morning. 
 
Intercity and regional services are all affected until at least midday on Thursday, according to SBB
 
The incident happened exactly one week after another train derailed outside Lucerne station injuring six people. 
 
Rail services from the station were suspended for five days while the damage to the tracks was repaired.
 
