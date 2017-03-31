Advertisement

Pet Shop Boys and Tom Jones play Montreux Jazz this summer

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
31 March 2017
08:20 CEST+02:00
Beach Boys great Brian Wilson, Usher and the Pet Shop Boys will be among the headliners at the 51st edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, organizers announced Thursday.
The June 30th to July 15th festival in the idyllic Swiss lakeside town will showcase many of music's veterans but with a lineup also pitching to younger audiences.
   
The roster "draws from the great founders of jazz, reveals young talents and includes the return of pop sensations and the kings of R&B", festival director Mathieu Jaton said at the programme's launch.
   
Leading the youth appeal is Beyonce's rising sister, Solange, and the American folk rock group The Lumineers.
   
Former Fugees front-woman Lauryn Hill is due to perform on July 6th, three days before an appearance by Jamaican singer and model Grace Jones.
   
Other names are Britain's Bryan Ferry, formerly lead singer of Roxy Music, regular Montreux fixture Herbie Hancock, the American jazz legend, and Welsh crooner Tom Jones, making his first appearance at festival.
   
Senegalese star Youssou N'Dour will headline the closing night of the festival.
 
Tickets go on sale at 10am today, Friday 31st March. 
