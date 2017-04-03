Advertisement

Swiss-Austrian ‘avalanche danger management’ submitted to Unesco

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
3 April 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
avalancheintangible heritageunesco

Share this article

Swiss-Austrian ‘avalanche danger management’ submitted to Unesco
Photo: SLF/Margherita Maggioni
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
3 April 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
The system by which Switzerland and Austria predicts and manages avalanche danger has been submitted to Unesco for potential inclusion on its ‘intangible heritage’ list.
The joint candidacy was lodged with Unesco on Friday, said the Swiss government in a statement
 
The threat of avalanches in Switzerland and Austria has given rise to a joint management system between the two countries based on a vast bank of historical data gathered over the centuries, it said. 
 
“This ancestral knowledge continually evolves combining historic practices with the most specialized techniques,” it said.
 
To prepare the candidacy, the Swiss federal culture office worked with both Swiss and Austrian bodies and experts including the Institute for the study of snow and avalanches (SLF) and the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC).
 
Unesco is expected to give its verdict in November 2018. 
 
Avalanche danger management was one of eight Swiss traditions approved by the Swiss government in 2014 for submission to Unesco’s ‘intangible heritage’ list, which, according to Unesco, refers to “practices, representations, expressions, knowledge and skills transmitted by communities from generation to generation”. 
 
Last year one of the eight, a wine festival held once every 20 years in Vevey called the Fête des Vignerons, was successfully granted Unesco status
 
Basel’s Fasnacht festival, the biggest carnival in Switzerland, was submitted for consideration last April, with a decision by Unesco expected this December.
 
In the next few years Switzerland also plans to submit to Unesco the traditions of yodelling, precision watchmaking, the alpine livestock season and Swiss typographic design.
 
In addition, Switzerland is also participating in another collaborative project to submit ‘the construction of dry-stone walls’ to the list along with Greece, Croatia, Spain, France, Italy, Slovenia and Cyprus. 
avalancheintangible heritageunesco

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swiss mountain guide investigated over deadly Austrian avalanche

Austrian avalanche victims were Swiss

VIDEO: Swiss scientists spark massive avalanche

Swiss winegrowers festival granted Unesco status

Five injured in Swiss Alps avalanche

Swiss architect considered for prestigious Unesco accolade

Switzerland’s breathtaking Unesco World Heritage sites

Dog day afternoon: Swiss saint meets Pope in Rome
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,873 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man faces court for 'liking' Facebook posts
  2. Ten things you need to know about the Swiss political system
  3. World's shortest international flight to be grounded for good
  4. Swiss-Austrian ‘avalanche danger management’ submitted to Unesco
  5. Swiss bank targeted in vast tax evasion probe
Advertisement
Advertisement