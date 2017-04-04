Man faces court for 'liking' Facebook posts

Photo: Stephen Lam/Getty Images North America/AFP

A 45-year-old man from Zurich is due in court charged with defamation for ‘liking’ Facebook posts that accused another man of anti-Semitism.

The case, the first of its kind in Switzerland, derives from an online spat within the animal rights community, reported the Tages Anzeiger on Monday.

The 45-year-old defendant ‘liked’ eight Facebook posts from various animal rights groups that accused Erwin Kessler, the president of animal protection association Vereins gegen Tierfabriken, of racism and anti-Semitism.

Kessler is now pursuing the Zurich man for defamation.

In ‘liking’ the posts the accused spread their content by making them visible to a larger number of people, according to the prosecutor, adding that he acted with intent to harm and without any justifiable cause.

However the defendant’s lawyer will argue that Kessler has previously been convicted of racial discrimination, and that he and his association are currently pursuing eight other people in five similar cases.

The case was due to be heard in a Zurich court on Monday but was postponed.

If convicted, the defendant could face a hefty fine and court costs.

