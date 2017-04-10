Prize-winning Swiss educationalist admits sex acts with students

Authorities in Zurich have opened an investigation against a well-known Swiss education expert after one of his former pupils published a book accusing him of sexual abuse in the 1970s.

The teacher, named in the media as author and renowned education specialist Jürg Jegge, on Friday admitted he had sexual contact with students during the 1970s.

The admission came four days after former student Markus Zangger published a book in which he accused Jegge of sexually abusing him from the age of 12 by conducting joint masturbation sessions under the pretext of “therapy”.

In an interview with news agency ATS, Jegge admitted sexual contact with Zangger and other students.

“There was sexual contact every time I felt it would offer something,” he told the interviewer, saying it was about freeing the body and its sexuality.

However he added that he no longer uses such methods.

Although Jegge admitted the allegations, Zurich authorities have opened an investigation to determine if he committed any other offences.