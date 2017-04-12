Man arrested over fatal Basel shooting

Two people were killed at the Basel cafe in March. Photo: Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Police in Basel have arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting of two people at a Basel cafe in March.

The assailants went on the run after the shooting.

All three of the victims were Albanian.

In a statement on Wednesday morning the Basel public prosecutor said they had arrested a 41-year-old Albanian citizen “who is strongly suspected of being involved”. He has been placed in custody for three months.

Speaking to 20 Minuten , a commissioner from the Basel prosecutor's office said the arrest took place sometime in the last few weeks but would not say precisely when, for reasons related to the investigation.

A second suspect is still on the run.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established and is the subject of a “difficult and extensive” investigation, said the prosecutor's statement.

Any link to drugs, as reported in Swiss media, has not yet been clarified.

The 24-year-old Albanian critically injured in the shooting was released from hospital and subsequently arrested for immigration offences and deported, said the prosecutor's statement.