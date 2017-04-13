Advertisement

Ski resorts join forces to offer discount pass

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
13 April 2017
10:12 CEST+02:00
skipassresortwinter

Share this article

Ski resorts join forces to offer discount pass
The launch of the Magic Pass. Photo: magicpass.ch
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
13 April 2017
10:12 CEST+02:00
In good news for skiers, 25 resorts in western Switzerland have teamed up to offer a discount ski pass for the 2017/18 winter season.

“This is a first in Switzerland and will revolutionize mountain tourism in the French-speaking part of the country,” said the organizers in a media release.

They are hoping to entice more people on to the pistes after several bad winters owing to a lack of snow and the effects of the strong franc, which has deterred foreign visitors

The Magic Pass will cost 359 francs for adults and 249 francs for children, the organisers, Magic Mountain cooperative, said.

A surcharge of 200 francs is payable to ski the Les Diablerets glacier.

Popular resorts including Crans-Montana and Ovronnaz in the canton of Valais, Leysin and Les Diablerets in Vaud, La Berra in Fribourg and Tramelan in the Bernese Jura region are all taking part in the venture.

However, top destinations such as Portes du Soleil and the Four Valleys region are excluded from the offer.

Participating resorts hope the pilot project will generate more business following the example of the successful discount card launched by Saas-Fee in the canton of Valais.

The Magic Pass makes around 1,000 km of slopes, 14 snowparks and an extensive variety of terrain available for skiers, snowboarders and hikers as well as those simply wanting to breath in the fresh mountain air, the organizers said.

The participating ski regions said today’s skiers were nomads, who liked to visit ski in different regions over the winter months. The pass offered a flexibility never seen before to try out different areas.

But there was criticism of the offer from the Four Valleys cooperative, which said the Magic Pass was not the right answer to the problems faced by Swiss ski resorts and would not guarantee quality in the medium to long term.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday and are in limited supply. The price is guaranteed until April 23rd.

 

skipassresortwinter

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

8 reasons to give in and hire a nanny or cleaner already (and how to do it)

What to consider before you move to Switzerland

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Five quirky Swiss winter getaways

Get your skis on! Swiss resorts open after early snow

Zermatt named ‘Best Ski Resort’ in Alps – again

Switzerland has first summer day... in March

Austrian avalanche victims were Swiss

Five unmissable on-piste music festivals in Switzerland this spring

New airline to launch ski flights from UK to Sion airport

Skier dies in fall after leaving on-piste après-ski bar
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,934 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Afghan refugee faces deportation after 25 years in Switzerland
  2. Five curious Easter events in Switzerland
  3. How to save money in Zurich, Europe’s most expensive city
  4. Lauterbrunnen basejumper saved in nighttime operation
  5. Woman, 86, arrested for spraying anti-war graffiti on Swiss National Bank
Advertisement
Advertisement