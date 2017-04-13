Ski resorts join forces to offer discount pass

The launch of the Magic Pass. Photo: magicpass.ch

In good news for skiers, 25 resorts in western Switzerland have teamed up to offer a discount ski pass for the 2017/18 winter season.

“This is a first in Switzerland and will revolutionize mountain tourism in the French-speaking part of the country,” said the organizers in a media release.

They are hoping to entice more people on to the pistes after several bad winters owing to a lack of snow and the effects of the strong franc, which has deterred foreign visitors

The Magic Pass will cost 359 francs for adults and 249 francs for children, the organisers, Magic Mountain cooperative, said.

A surcharge of 200 francs is payable to ski the Les Diablerets glacier.

Popular resorts including Crans-Montana and Ovronnaz in the canton of Valais, Leysin and Les Diablerets in Vaud, La Berra in Fribourg and Tramelan in the Bernese Jura region are all taking part in the venture.

However, top destinations such as Portes du Soleil and the Four Valleys region are excluded from the offer.

Participating resorts hope the pilot project will generate more business following the example of the successful discount card launched by Saas-Fee in the canton of Valais.

The Magic Pass makes around 1,000 km of slopes, 14 snowparks and an extensive variety of terrain available for skiers, snowboarders and hikers as well as those simply wanting to breath in the fresh mountain air, the organizers said.

The participating ski regions said today’s skiers were nomads, who liked to visit ski in different regions over the winter months. The pass offered a flexibility never seen before to try out different areas.

But there was criticism of the offer from the Four Valleys cooperative, which said the Magic Pass was not the right answer to the problems faced by Swiss ski resorts and would not guarantee quality in the medium to long term.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday and are in limited supply. The price is guaranteed until April 23rd.