Advertisement

Charlie Chaplin fans set world record in Switzerland

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
17 April 2017
09:39 CEST+02:00
charlie chaplin

Share this article

Charlie Chaplin fans set world record in Switzerland
All photos: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
17 April 2017
09:39 CEST+02:00
Six hundred and sixty-two people on Sunday set a world record for the biggest gathering of Charlie Chaplins, each donning the black jacket, shoes, bowler hat, toothbrush moustache and cane of the comic's signature creation, the Little Tramp.
The unusual rally, drawing Chaplin fans of all ages from all over Europe, took place at a museum dedicated to the artist at his former home in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland.
   
"There have been big Charlie Chaplin gatherings in the past, but this is the first to be certified by an officer of the law," Annick Barbezat-Perrin, a spokesman for the museum, told AFP.
 
   
Chaplin was born in London 128 years ago on Sunday. He died on Christmas Day, 1977, aged 88, after spending the last decades of his life in Switzerland.
   
The Chaplin's World museum, which opened a year ago on Sunday, also said that it had had around 300,000 visitors in its first 12 months of operation, far outstripping estimates of 220,000.
 
charlie chaplin

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

8 reasons to give in and hire a nanny or cleaner already (and how to do it)

What to consider before you move to Switzerland

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Charlie Chaplin museum set for spring opening

Family members launch Chaplin museum work

Swiss dentist to the stars dies in Lausanne at 100

Asbestos find delays Chaplin's World project

Charlie Chaplin museum gains French backer
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,774 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Charlie Chaplin fans set world record in Switzerland
  2. Swiss football club players injured in highway attack
Advertisement
Advertisement