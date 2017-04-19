Forest fire risk raised to highest level in Ticino

File photo: Graubunden police

The Swiss environment office raised the risk of forest fires in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino to its maximum level on Tuesday after a prolonged dry spell and strong winds provoked several blazes in the region.

Swiss and Italian firefighters battled two forest fires in the Lake Maggiore region over the weekend, before another blaze broke out in Gordola, near Locarno, on Tuesday, according to news agencies.

Three helicopters, including a Swiss army Super Puma, were used on Tuesday evening to combat the flames, however the fire continued to gain ground during the night, according to local paper 20 Minuti

The risk level in Ticino is now at the highest possible level, the only canton in the country to reach the maximum five out of five. However parts of Graubünden are currently at four, classed as a ‘strong danger’ of forest fire.

The situation on Tuesday wasn’t helped by a strong foehn wind bringing gusts of up to 110km/hr to the Ticino region, a MeteoSuisse spokesman told news agency ATS

Gli elicotteri si fermano, avanzano le fiamme - https://t.co/hK6CdVth5f -



Continua a bruciare il bosco sopra Gordola, in ... #Ticino pic.twitter.com/pLQ0jk7Ub0 — Tioggi.ch (@Tioggi_ch) April 18, 2017

Elsewhere in the country the risk is lower, helped by a spell of colder weather on Tuesday which brought rain and snow to parts of eastern Switzerland, particularly around Lake Constance and northern Graubünden.