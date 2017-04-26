Advertisement

Swiss 50 franc note named ‘banknote of the year’

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
26 April 2017
11:38 CEST+02:00
banknotes50 francsaward

Photo: Swiss National Bank
Switzerland’s new 50 franc banknote, released last year, has won the ‘banknote of the year award 2016’ voted by the members of the International Bank Note Society (IBNS).
The first note to be released in the Swiss National Bank’s state-of-the-art new series, the green 50 franc note has the theme of ‘wind’ and shows a dandelion releasing seeds on one side and a paraglider in the mountains on the other. 
 
Over 120 new banknotes were released worldwide in 2016, with over half of sufficiently new design to be eligible for the award, said the IBNS in a statement
 
Aiming to recognize an "exceptional" banknote, the judges consider the artistic merit, design, use of colour, contrast, balance, and security features of each nomination. 
 
The Swiss note was the “narrow winner” over three runners-up, a 1,000 Rufiyaa note from the Maldive Islands, a 500 peso note from Argentina and the Royal Bank of Scotland’s five pound note. 
 
The SNB’s ninth series of banknotes is being released in stages in the coming years. The second in the series, the 20 franc note, is set to be unveiled on May 10th. 
 
 
 
