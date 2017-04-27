Advertisement

Google named top Swiss employer for third year

27 April 2017
08:54 CEST+02:00
It's not all work at Google's Zurich hub. Photo: googlezurich.com
Internet giant Google has topped a poll of the best employers in Switzerland for the third year running.

Watchmaker Swatch came second in the rankings followed by chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli, according to recruitment agency Randstad.

More than 7,000 people were questioned for the Randstad Award survey. Asked who they would most like to work for, a majority said Google.

Employees were also attracted by careers in the aviation sector, with the airline Swiss, Zurich Airport and the Pilatus aircraft manufacturer coming fourth, fifth and sixth.

Swiss army knife manufacturer Victorinox, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), and two other watchmakers – Patek Philippe and Rolex – rounded out the top 10.

SBB broke into the top 10 for the first time.

The most important criterion for employees was a pleasant working environment, Randstad said.

Salary, job security, work-life balance and flexibility were also key factors in making an employer attractive.

A third of those questioned said they believed automation would improve their work, whereas only 15 percent were worried it would cost them their job.

Randstad has been carrying out company perception studies in Switzerland since 2014. 

