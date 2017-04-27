Advertisement

Smokers banned from new Zurich apartment block

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 April 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
smokinghousingrenting

Share this article

Smokers banned from new Zurich apartment block
File photo: Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 April 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
A housing cooperative in Zurich is renting out 40 new apartments to tenants who sign an undertaking never to smoke – even on the balcony.

It is the first time a cooperative has specifically banned smokers, the Tages-Anzeiger reported.

24 heures said the move was a first in Switzerland.

The completely renovated apartments are being rented out by the Schönheim housing association (BGS).

Of the 90 apartments with between 2.5 and five rooms, 40 are in a block reserved for non-smokers.

The ban covers not just the apartment itself, but also the stairwell, balcony and garage.

Rolando Verardo, BGS chairman, said there had been massive interest in the properties situated in Eyhof in Albisrieden.

“We could easily have built and rented out three blocks like this,” he told the paper.

Verardo said there was no intention to discriminate against smokers. However, conflicts between smokers and non-smokers had often arisen in the past.

He said the smoke-free house was a new approach to resolve the problem.

All tenants sign an agreement not to smoke, and risk having the tenancy contract annulled if they break it.

The Zurich tenants’ association has criticized the new housing model as an attack on tenants’ lifestyle choices.

Head of communication Walter Angst said a line had to be drawn or else particular groups of renters – for instance those with children – could in future find themselves excluded from parts of the housing market.

smokinghousingrenting

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Report: Swiss rents set to fall in 2017

Swiss survey: smoking and drugs aren’t ‘cool’ – but drinking still is

Set your own rent would-be tenants urged
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,847 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  2. Report: Swiss rents set to fall in 2017
  3. Swiss 50 franc note named ‘banknote of the year’
  4. Switzerland maintains press freedoms in 'post-truth' era
  5. Smokers banned from new Zurich apartment block
Advertisement
Advertisement