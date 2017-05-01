Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck to be buried in Nepal

Steck’s family will travel to the country in the coming days for a traditional Buddhist ceremony, Andreas Bantel told Swiss media, with a memorial to be held in Switzerland at a later date.
Today while Yannick, Hans and me were climbing to C3, Ueli Steck died at the Nuptse. Yesterday we were having lunch together in C2. Too sad.— Ferran Latorre (@ferranlatorre) April 30, 2017
A true inspiration to all. A man that showed us all what was possible in the mountains and beyond. RIP my friend..... pic.twitter.com/MxxUo8idSy— Kenton Cool (@KentonCool) April 30, 2017
Veteran British climber Sir Chris Bonnington told the BBC Steck was a “gold medallist” of climbing, while US mountaineer Alan Arnette paid tribute to his "generous spirit".
Thank you Ueli for showing us what could be done, to live bravely & give back with your generous spirit. You'll be missed #Uelisteck— Alan Arnette (@alan_arnette) April 30, 2017