Advertisement

Diamond earrings sold for record $57m at Geneva auction

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
17 May 2017
08:26 CEST+02:00
diamondsauctionsotheby's

Share this article

Diamond earrings sold for record $57m at Geneva auction
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
17 May 2017
08:26 CEST+02:00
Two spectacular diamonds mounted as earrings fetched a record $57.4-million (51.8 million euros) on Tuesday at auction in Geneva, with an unnamed Asia-based buyer netting both, Sotheby's said.
The earrings were sold as separate lots. After protracted bidding, the flawless and vivid "The Apollo Blue" fetched $42.087-million and the equally intensely luminescent "The Artemis Pink" went for $15.33-million, buyers premium included.
   
The earrings, named after Greek gods, had respectively been valued at between $38-million and $50-million and $12.5-million and $18-million.
   
The 14.54-carat "Apollo Blue" is the largest gemstone in its category ever to be auctioned and has been cut and polished to a pear shape.
   
The 16-carat "Artemis Pink" is near identical in shape. It is also one of the world's most "chemically pure" diamonds, according to the Gemological Institute of America, which experts say gives the stone such a high degree of transparency.
diamondsauctionsotheby's

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Flawless' diamond and Liz Taylor's jewels under the hammer in Geneva

Rare diamond earrings expected to fetch millions in Geneva auction

Rare blue diamond fetches $17m at Geneva auction

Watch sells for record $11m at Geneva auction

Rare wine expected to fetch millions at Geneva auction

Pink diamond sold for record-breaking $31m in Geneva

Billionaire loses appeal on seized documents

Tycoon spends $48m on 'Blue Moon' for daughter
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,870 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Report: half a million live below poverty line in Switzerland
  2. Neuchâtel police chief found dead at home
  3. Switzerland largely spared from ransomware attack
  4. Swiss canton launches new local currency
  5. Switzerland’s energy strategy 2050: what you need to know
Advertisement
Advertisement