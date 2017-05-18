Advertisement

Bern rail station’s billion-franc expansion gets go ahead

18 May 2017
12:03 CEST+02:00
sbb trains bern station

Bern station. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini?AFP
Bern train station – the second biggest in Switzerland – is to undergo major renovation works including the creation of new pedestrian access and a new underground rail station serving regional trains.
In a statement, the Federal transport office said Bern main station was “full to bursting” and that its size was no longer fit for purpose. 
 
“So that it can continue to function and serve as a hub, it must be developed,” it said.
 
In the pipeline for two years, the ‘Future of Bern station’ project comprises two major redevelopments: the construction of a new lower-level pedestrian walkway in the SBB main station, and a new four-track station for regional trains of the Regionalverkehr Bern-Solothurn (RBS) to be located under the southern part of the main station.
 
The works will also include upgrading platforms to comply with the law on disabled access. 
 
Totalling one billion francs, the expansion is due to be completed by 2025.
  
sbb trains bern station

