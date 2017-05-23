Swiss president condemns ‘terrible attack’ in UK

The Swiss government’s official spokesman tweeted a statement from Leuthard on Tuesday morning in which she said she condemned the “terrible attack in Manchester (UK). The fact that the target should once again be people wanting to enjoy a night out at a concert is appalling”.
In what was Britain’s deadliest attack in 12 years, British authorities confirmed that 22 people died and 59 were injured in a suicide attack at a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande on Monday evening. Some of the dead were children.
Police are treating it as a terrorist incident.
Leaders around the world expressed their shock at the attack and solidarity with the UK people, including the new president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.