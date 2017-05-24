Room with a view: stunning Swiss beauty spots to wake up in this summer

With high-altitude campsites, luxurious mountain hotels and basic but comfy Swiss Alpine Club cabins opening from June to September, Switzerland has plenty of rooms with spectacular views to choose from -- it all depends on how much effort you want to put in to get there! Here’s our pick for summer 2017.

Built in 1830, this is the oldest mountain hotel in Switzerland and enjoys an incredible location at 2,681m above Grindelwald in the Bernese Oberland. Get there via a four hour hike from Schyinge Platte or two hours from the top of the First cable car – the effort is well worth it for the 360-degree panorama and stunning sunsets at what feels like the top of the world.

The hotel is perched at the top of the Faulhorn mountain. Photo: Caroline Bishop

Rochers-de-Naye is a spectacular place at the best of times. But it's even better when the tourists have left. Miss the last train down to Montreux and stay overnight on the 2,042m mountain in one of its five Mongolian yurts for peace, quiet, incredible dark skies and a breathtaking view of Lake Geneva to wake up to.

On the historic Gemmipass between Leukerbad and Kandersteg, this mountain hotel is a wonderful place for a drink, lunch or an overnight in the otherworldly alpine landscape.

Photo: Caroline Bishop

This stunning spot is on the route of many multiday hikes in the Valais. But if you want something shorter, take the steep 90 minute trail up from the Van d’en Haut campground in the valley and reward yourself with a beer and a hot meal on the cabin’s ourdoor terrace overlooking the beautiful Salanfe lake.

Salanfe lake, as seen from the cabin. Photo: Caroline Bishop

A luxury alternative to the sometimes basic accommodation of mountain huts, Whitepod comprises 15 ecologically friendly but luxurious igloo tents perched on a slope in the Valais overlooking Monthey. Each energy efficient pod has a wood-burning stove and uses recycled water and biodegradable products, while food in the restaurant is locally-sourced. It’s the perfect spot to get close to nature without giving up home comforts.

Cabane Rambert The end of a spectacular walk either from Ovronnaz or Derborence, Cabane Rambert is perched above the clouds (hopefully) at 2,580m with beautiful views over the mountains and fabulously starry nights. Recently renovated, its shiny new extension (not pictured here) has just been nominated for an architecture prize. Photo: Caroline Bishop Auberge de l'Hospice

It may be at 2,473m but this one you can drive to. On the Great-Saint-Bernard pass between Switzerland and Italy, it offers wonderful views, local sites including the Hospice Museum, copious hiking trails and, of course, the gorgeous St Bernard dogs of the Barry Foundation who spend their days up here.

