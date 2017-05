Photo: Lucerne police

Customers at the Rosenegg restaurant in Ballwil, canton of Lucerne, had a shock when drinking their morning coffee on Monday when a lorry crashed into its garden terrace.

The crash occurred shortly before 8.30am, said Lucerne police in a statement.

Several people were at the cafe at the time, an employee told 20 Minuten , but thankfully no one was hurt.

As yet it’s not known why the lorry crashed into the cafe.

The incident caused considerable damage to both the lorry and the terrace.

Photo: Lucerne police