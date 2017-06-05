Advertisement

Fifteen-year-old dies in Valais car crash

5 June 2017
Photo: Valais police
5 June 2017
A teenager died and three others were injured when their car crashed near the village of Brignon in the canton of Valais on Saturday night.
The accident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday, Valais police said in a statement
 
The car, registered in the southern canton, was being driven by an 18-year-old towards Sion when it left the road on a left-hand bend just after the village of Brignon.
 
The car hurtled down a slope for around 100 metres before crashing into a tree.
 
A 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. 
 
The driver and two other passengers – all aged 18 – were taken to hospital in Sion. 
 
Police have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.  
 
