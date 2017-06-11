Wawrinka crushed by Nadal in French Open final

Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Rafael Nadal coasted to a record tenth French Open title on Sunday, demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final which also earned the Spaniard a 15th Grand Slam crown.

Nadal, 31, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major ten times.

His collection of Slams now stands just three behind great rival Roger Federer, a staggering statistic coming just a year after he quit Roland Garros with a wrist injury.

Playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final, Nadal triumphed in Paris without dropping a set for a third time.

He also lost just 35 games in total and only six in the final, his most comprehensive victory since allowing Roger Federer four games in the 2008 final.

"It's really incredible. To win La Decima is very, very special," said Nadal.

"I am very emotional. The feeling I have is impossible to describe.

"It's difficult to compare with other tournaments but the nerves and adrenaline I feel, it's like no other place."

Nadal was joined on the presentation by his uncle Toni, his coach since boyhood, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

"Without my uncle I would not have won ten trophies," said Nadal who will rise to two in the world rankings on Monday.

"For me to be here for many years is difficult to describe. I come back and see people I have a good relationship with and it's very special.

"It's difficult for me to compare this to any other event. You are always going to be in my heart."

'Rafa, just too good'

Swiss star Wawrinka, bidding for a fourth Grand Slam title, hailed Nadal as an opponent and sportsman.

"It's not what we dreamed of...It's been two incredible weeks in Paris, but today a bit more dfficult.

"There is nothing to say about today, you were too good," he admitted.

"What you are doing in tennis is unbelievable.

"It's always been an honour to play against you, two Grand Slam finals now, congratulations to you for your career and your team."