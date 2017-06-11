Advertisement

Wawrinka crushed by Nadal in French Open final

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
11 June 2017
18:53 CEST+02:00
wawrinkatennisroland garros

Share this article

Wawrinka crushed by Nadal in French Open final
Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
11 June 2017
18:53 CEST+02:00
Rafael Nadal coasted to a record tenth French Open title on Sunday, demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final which also earned the Spaniard a 15th Grand Slam crown.
Nadal, 31, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major ten times.
   
His collection of Slams now stands just three behind great rival Roger Federer, a staggering statistic coming just a year after he quit Roland Garros with a wrist injury.
   
Playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final, Nadal triumphed in Paris without dropping a set for a third time.
   
He also lost just 35 games in total and only six in the final, his most comprehensive victory since allowing Roger Federer four games in the 2008 final.
   
"It's really incredible. To win La Decima is very, very special," said Nadal.
   
"I am very emotional. The feeling I have is impossible to describe.
   
"It's difficult to compare with other tournaments but the nerves and adrenaline I feel, it's like no other place."
   
Nadal was joined on the presentation by his uncle Toni, his coach since boyhood, who is stepping down at the end of the year.
   
"Without my uncle I would not have won ten trophies," said Nadal who will rise to two in the world rankings on Monday.
   
"For me to be here for many years is difficult to describe. I come back and see people I have a good relationship with and it's very special.
 
"It's difficult for me to compare this to any other event. You are always going to be in my heart."
 
'Rafa, just too good'   
 
Swiss star Wawrinka, bidding for a fourth Grand Slam title, hailed Nadal as an opponent and sportsman.
   
"It's not what we dreamed of...It's been two incredible weeks in Paris, but today a bit more dfficult.
   
"There is nothing to say about today, you were too good," he admitted.
   
"What you are doing in tennis is unbelievable.
   
"It's always been an honour to play against you, two Grand Slam finals now, congratulations to you for your career and your team."
wawrinkatennisroland garros

Share this article

Related articles

Wawrinka beats Murray to reach French Open final

Wawrinka cruises into semifinal in Paris

Swiss Bacsinszky gives herself birthday treat by reaching French Open semifinal

Wawrinka eases through to French Open quarterfinals

Wawrinka wins Geneva title prior to French Open

Federer skips French Open to focus on grass court season

Federer beats Nadal to win Miami Open

Wawrinka loses in Miami as Federer battles through to quarters
Advertisement

More news

UK’s Richard Hammond apologizes to family after crashing supercar in Switzerland

Infantino 'confident' in 2022 World Cup despite Qatar crisis

US man completes epic run across Switzerland for love of girlfriend
Advertisement

Uefa: Euros host nation 'must respect human rights'

Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck to be buried in Nepal

Australian wins Tour de Romandie

Tour de Romandie stage shortened due to snow
Advertisement
4,729 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Jura's separatist struggle: Why one Swiss village may vote to quit its canton
  2. Two Swiss tourists die whilst hiking in Spain
  3. Swiss scientists: climate change raises CO2 emissions from alpine streams
  4. Wawrinka beats Murray to reach French Open final
  5. Infantino 'confident' in 2022 World Cup despite Qatar crisis
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/06
Cancelled job offer once i moved to Zurich
12/06
Surfing camp recommendation needed
12/06
Open water swimmers around Nyon?
12/06
Buying Dog food cheaper...
12/06
'Cohabiter' but should I be married?
12/06
Religious discrimination [in housing? ]
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
15/05
Items for sale
10/05
Personal Development Coach - Expat coaching
28/04
Skype German lessons with Berlin tutor ~ Flexible scheduling
19/04
Volvo V70 2001 2.4T Automatic
View all notices
Advertisement