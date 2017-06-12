Advertisement

UK’s Richard Hammond apologizes to family after crashing supercar in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
12 June 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
richard hammondgrand tourcar crashhemberg

Share this article

UK’s Richard Hammond apologizes to family after crashing supercar in Switzerland
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images North America/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
12 June 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
Richard Hammond, the former presenter of the BBC’s car show Top Gear, has apologized to his wife and daughters after he was injured in a horrific car crash in Switzerland on Saturday.
Hammond was filming an episode of the Grand Tour series for Amazon Prime with colleagues James May and Jeremy Clarkson in Hemberg, in the canton of St Gallen, on the course of the Bergrennen hill climb race. 
 
Driving a Rimac electric supercar, the presenter lost control on a bend, causing the car to skid down a slope and flip over, before bursting into flames. 
 
Hammond managed to escape the car before the fire started, but suffered a fracture to his knee. 
 
He was airlifted to hospital in St Gallen, from where he posted a video message entitled ‘I’m not dead’ on Sunday. 
 
In it he thanked the emergency services and medical staff who were preparing to give him a “Swiss army knee” in an operation later that day. 
 
He also said sorry to his wife and daughters for being a “colossal...” at which point his message was interrupted by someone holding a copy of a book entitled ‘The Idiot Brain’ to camera.
 
 
In a separate post, co-presenter Clarkson said immediately after the crash no one knew if Hammond had been able to get out before the car burst into flames.
 
“And I can feel it now; the coldness. My knees turning to jelly,” he said.
 
He later tweeted it was "the biggest crash I've ever seen".
 
 
In 2006 Hammond, now 47, was left in a coma for two weeks after a high-speed crash whilst filming for Top Gear near York, UK. 
 
Though he suffered brain injuries he went on to make a full recovery. 
 
 
richard hammondgrand tourcar crashhemberg

Share this article

Related articles

Fifteen-year-old dies in Valais car crash

Train smashes into car in snow on Swiss railway line

Swiss politician fined over crash that injured 17-year-old

VIDEO: driver chases runaway car on Swiss motorway

Woman killed in pile-up on Swiss motorway

Family of four dies in Swiss motorway crash

Missing man found dead in Obwalden forest

Swiss woman survives horrific crash unscathed

Advertisement

More news

Wawrinka crushed by Nadal in French Open final

Infantino 'confident' in 2022 World Cup despite Qatar crisis

Wawrinka beats Murray to reach French Open final
Advertisement

Wawrinka cruises into semifinal in Paris

Swiss Bacsinszky gives herself birthday treat by reaching French Open semifinal

Wawrinka eases through to French Open quarterfinals

US man completes epic run across Switzerland for love of girlfriend
Advertisement
4,758 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Jura's separatist struggle: Why one Swiss village may vote to quit its canton
  2. UK’s Richard Hammond apologizes to family after crashing supercar in Switzerland
  3. Infantino 'confident' in 2022 World Cup despite Qatar crisis
  4. Switzerland helps create 'garden therapy' centre in Poland
  5. Wawrinka crushed by Nadal in French Open final
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/06
Opinions on RewFeed
13/06
Zug 3.5 - 4.5 rooms apartment max. 4000chf
13/06
Tax declaration on overseas asset.
13/06
Question about Munich
13/06
Best hypoallergenic cat food (im in geneva)
13/06
Controversial washer machine installation
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
15/05
Items for sale
10/05
Personal Development Coach - Expat coaching
28/04
Skype German lessons with Berlin tutor ~ Flexible scheduling
19/04
Volvo V70 2001 2.4T Automatic
View all notices
Advertisement