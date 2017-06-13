Advertisement

Are these nine jobs the Swissest in Switzerland?

Caroline Bishop
news@thelocal.ch
13 June 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
workcareer

Share this article

Are these nine jobs the Swissest in Switzerland?
Making an alphorn. Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism
Caroline Bishop
news@thelocal.ch
13 June 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
Looking for some Swinspiration for a new career? These jobs are about as Swiss as you can get.
Swiss Alpine Club cabin guardian
 
Photo: Caroline Bishop
 
The Swiss Alpine Club runs a network of mountain cabins, some of them in incredibly remote areas of the country. Open from June to September, they are usually run by a couple or single person, with extra live-in staff as and when required. Given the remoteness of the cabins, being a hut guardian requires particular skills: fitness, to cope with hiking up there in the first place; a love of solitude, to help you deal with those nights when you have no guests because there’s a raging storm; resourcefulness, to make tasty meals for your guests out of supplies that have to last until the next helicopter drop; calmness under pressure, to cope with emergencies at altitude, such as a guest falling ill. Find out more about working in a cabin here.
 
Velogemel maker
 
The velogemel factory in Grindelwald. Photo: Caroline Bishop
 
Particular to the Swiss town of Grindelwald, the velogemel is a wooden snowbike that has been produced in the village since 1911. It’s still made there today by expert carpenters who have preserved the original design all these years.
 
Mountain train driver
 
The Pilatusbahn. Photo: Christian Perret/Swiss Tourism
 
Yes, there are train drivers all over the world, but not many get to experience the kind of trains and routes that Switzerland boasts. The country has the world’s longest train tunnel (the Gotthard Base Tunnel), the world’s steepest cogwheel railway (Pilatusbahn) and Europe’s highest altitude railway, the Jungfraubahn, which travels through the foot of the Eiger to reach the highest railway station on the continent. 
 
 
Timekeeper 
 
The Zytglogge is a symbol of Bern. Photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism 
 
Markus Marti has one of the most Swiss jobs in the country. For the past 40 years he has been ‘timekeeper’ of the medieval mechanical clock in Bern’s city centre, the Zytglogge. The main functions of his job are to wind the clock each day and make sure its 16th century mechanical parts run smoothly.
 
Watchmaker
 
The flower clock in Geneva. Photo: Filipe Fortes/Flickr
 
Ok, so there are watchmakers in other parts of the world, but it’s something special to be a watchmaker in Switzerland, since the profession has a long and illustrious history in Geneva and the Jura, where numerous well known watch companies are still based. If you fancy training to be a master watchmaker, look at courses at the Ecole d’Horlogerie de Genève, the country’s oldest watchmaking school, established in 1824. 
 
Hermit
 
The chapel at the Verena gorge. Photo: Martin V Morris/Flickr
 
One of the country’s longest standing jobs, there’s been a hermit looking after the hermitage in the Verena gorge near Solothurn since 1442. The current postholder, appointed just last year, is an ex-policeman from southern Germany. In return for looking after the hermitage and nearby St Martin's Chapel, he lives in the hermitage rent-free and collects 2,000 francs a month in salary. He may be one of Europe's last hermits, but he's not the only one. Austria appointed its latest hermit for the Saalfelden hermitage in April.
 
Alphorn maker
 
Photo: Kosala Bandara/Flickr
 
Traditionally used by farmers to call their cattle down from the alpine pastures, the alphorn is now used more as musical entertainment in local festivals. Creating that smooth tone requires considerable carpentry talent and a lot of patience – apparently it takes around 60  hours to create one instrument. To see an alphorn maker at work and have a go yourself visit the workshop of Heinz and Marietta Tschiemer near Interlaken. 
 
 
Swiss Guard
 
Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
 
You get posted to Vatican City for this one. Swiss Guards have been protecting the Pope since 1506 when Pope Julius II decided to hire Swiss mercenaries to be his bodyguards, as they were known for their courage and loyalty. To be a Swiss Guard you must be male, under 30, of Swiss nationality, a practising Catholic and have completed Swiss military service. You must also be “of irreproachable reputation”. 
 
Alpkäse maker 
 
On the pasture cheese is made using traditional methods. Photo: Caroline Bishop
 
While during winter Swiss cheese is made on the valley farms, in summer some farmers travel with their herds up to the high alpine pastures. During this period the farmers live up there with the cows and produce cheese using traditional methods. Only cheese made in this way on the pasture can be called alpkäse. It’s not an easy life, and their hard work is rewarded in the autumn in festivals celebrating the return of the farmers and their cows to the valley.
 
workcareer

Share this article

Related articles

Google named top Swiss employer for third year

Swiss households employ half of country's illegal immigrants

Foreign workers struggle to find the right job

Swiss workers face increased physical risks

No joke! US expat makes Swiss living from laughs

French deemed 'too lazy' for Swiss recruiters

US writer sets thriller in Zurich - then moves there

Expat financier cooks up vegan recipe book

Advertisement

More news

14 mistakes foreigners make on moving to Switzerland

IN PICS: Switzerland’s 11 stunning Unesco World Heritage sites

11 things the Swiss get tired of hearing abroad
Advertisement

Room with a view: stunning Swiss beauty spots to wake up in this summer

Six incredible road cycle rides in Switzerland

Ten ways to experience Switzerland like the Swiss

Five Swiss folk festivals you just have to visit this summer
Advertisement
4,773 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Jura's separatist struggle: Why one Swiss village may vote to quit its canton
  2. UK’s Richard Hammond apologizes to family after crashing supercar in Switzerland
  3. Are these nine jobs the Swissest in Switzerland?
  4. Swiss fighter jet crash: pilot at fault
  5. Infantino 'confident' in 2022 World Cup despite Qatar crisis
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/06
London Tower Block Fire
14/06
Religious discrimination [in housing? ]
14/06
Don't forget your Rega coverage!
14/06
Bank with option to trade stocks?
14/06
Ask for advice on mobile air conditioner
14/06
Best place for learning computer programming...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
15/05
Items for sale
10/05
Personal Development Coach - Expat coaching
28/04
Skype German lessons with Berlin tutor ~ Flexible scheduling
View all notices
Advertisement