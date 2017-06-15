Private jets descend on Basel as rich collectors flock to art show

Attendees look at an artwork by Sir Anish Kapoor displayed at Art Basel. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The global art market appeared to collectively sigh with relief as deep-pocketed collectors descended on Art Basel this week after two years of dwindling sales.

The world's biggest contemporary art fair opens to the public on Thursday, but VIPs got an advance peak at the vast array of artworks for sale.

They range from 20th century masters like Pablo Picasso to today's cutting-edge creations.

Nearly 300 galleries representing more than 4,000 artists from around the world have put their best goods on display at the show, which has become unmissable for sellers and collectors alike.

"The mood is very, very strong," enthused Art Basel director Marc Spiegler.

"There are great collectors here. Great artworks. There is a very good energy. Very good atmosphere," he told AFP ahead of the public opening, adding that "sales are being made."

That is good news for the global art market, which in 2016 was valued at $56.6 billion (50.5 billion euros) -- down 11 percent from a year earlier, according to a study by Swiss banking giant UBS, the fair's organisers.

It was down a full 17 percent compared to 2014, when the global art market reached its pinnacle value of $68.2 billion, before geopolitical turbulence put the breaks on investors' ebullience.

Private jets

As a sign the pendulum may be swinging back in their favour, 116 private jets were expected at Basel airport on Tuesday when rich collectors descended on the show -- 18 more than last year.

Galleries boasted numerous large sales in the first hours after their booths opened.

"We did a few sales around a million dollars," Mathias Rastorfer, the head of the Gallery Gmurzynska, told AFP just an hour after the doors opened. Works by Fernand Leger, Wilfredo Lam, and Roberto Matta were among those that had found new homes, he said.

Marc Glimcher, president of Pace Gallery, agreed that "Art Basel is fantastic this year... People are being very excited about the art they're buying."

A work by US artist Jeff Koons. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

His gallery sold about a quarter of its booth within the first hour, he told AFP, mainly pocketing checks in the $100,000-$800,000 range.