Advertisement

Heatwave puts June on course to be among hottest on record in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
21 June 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwavepopular

Share this article

Heatwave puts June on course to be among hottest on record in Switzerland
People cool down in the 2015 heatwave in Lausanne. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
21 June 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
As Switzerland sweats under a heatwave this week, meteorologists have said the month of June is likely to be among the second or third hottest ever recorded – though it won’t quite beat 2003’s record.
Temperatures topped 30 degrees in many parts of the country on Tuesday and look set to stay that way for the rest of the week and beyond. 
 
MeteoNews issued a heatwave alert for much of Switzerland and said the hot weather will persist until the beginning of next week at the earliest. 
 
Temperatures up to 35 degrees are possible, especially in Basel, the Valais and Ticino.
 
“Given the heatwave this week, this month of June 2017 should be the second or third hottest June in Switzerland since records began more than 150 years ago,” it said. 
 
Only June 2003 is likely to be hotter. 
 
 
MeteoSuisse said the average monthly temperature across the country was around three degrees hotter than the norm. 
 
The monthly average won’t surpass the 24 degrees of June 2003, but “there is every chance that 2017 will take second place,” it said, beating 2002 when the average was 20.5 degrees.
 
The European heatwave of 2003 caused the death of 70,000 people across the continent including 975 in Switzerland, seven percent more than the country's normal death rate, according to the Office of public health.
 
The heat is most dangerous for young children and people aged over 65. 
 
Several cities have emergency measures in place to help elderly people suffering in the heat. 
 
Authorities in Lausanne and Geneva pay visits to the over 75s during a heatwave and have established a helpline for those concerned. 
 
Generally, people are advised to avoid going out in the heat during the hours of 11am to 6pm, to drink around two litres of water a day, eat cold meals and avoid physical exercise. 
 
Source: MeteoSuisse
weatherheatwavepopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Swiss court convicts driver for killing suicidal woman who lay on motorway

‘Mouxit’: Moutier’s decision highlights Switzerland’s cultural divide

Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern

Not so 'handy': Switzerland left out as EU ends roaming charges

Walker seriously injured after being attacked by Swiss cows

‘No Americans’: Lausanne boat captain has public rant at Trump

Valais businessman seeks to trademark Trump word ‘covfefe’

Switzerland lambasts US over climate accord decision
Advertisement

More news

Swimmers warned after aggressive beaver attacks two in Swiss river

Four-year-old crashes boat into ferry on Swiss lake

Swiss fighter jet crash: pilot at fault
Advertisement

Dead wolf in Fribourg may be victim of serial animal killer

Fifteen-year-old dies in Valais car crash

Rabbits suffer cruel death after being left in Geneva bin

Backpacks banned at Swiss concerts following Manchester attack
Advertisement
4,790 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ‘Mouxit’: Moutier’s decision highlights Switzerland’s cultural divide
  2. Man arrested in Geneva suspected of being recruiter for terror groups
  3. Four-year-old crashes boat into ferry on Swiss lake
  4. ‘Paranoid’ man causes terror fears in Lausanne metro
  5. Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/06
Hello all . Can i open a second post bank account...
22/06
Youth hostel in my neighborhood, the noise...
22/06
Private street or road - maintenance
22/06
Swiss Judge doesn't understand the concept...
22/06
Problems with the newly bought apartment...
22/06
Sell car in private
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
15/05
Items for sale
10/05
Personal Development Coach - Expat coaching
28/04
Skype German lessons with Berlin tutor ~ Flexible scheduling
View all notices
Advertisement